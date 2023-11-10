Waitlist begins as Mass. shelter system hits capacity

Concerns are sweeping in Massachusetts on Friday as the state's emergency shelter system reached their limits.

Beginning on Friday, families, including migrants arriving from other states, will have to join a waitlist. Despite shelters being full, Gov. Maura Healey said services will continue.

"We will continue to provide resources to families. Food, clothing, access to information about alternative shelter options. So, that will all continue," said Healey.

Healey has said the state will start a waitlist when the number of families in emergency shelters reaches 7,500. Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice said Thursday the threshold had been reached.

State leaders said they are working to move families out of emergency housing and into more permanent options.

Healey said the state will continue to look at overflow sites.

The governor said the Biden administration will be on the ground on Monday to help process work authorizations, which will be key to helping people get out of emergency shelters.

State lawmakers on Wednesday approved an additional $250 million for the state's emergency shelter system.

Families can still visit emergency assistance officers or the Quincy Family Welcome Center to be screened for eligibility. The family welcome centers in Quincy and Allston offer services, including hot meals and basic supplies like diapers, warm clothes and hygiene kits.