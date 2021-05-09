Walk-in Vaccine Appointments Begin in Mass. This Week; Other Businesses Eligible to Re-open

Phase 4, Step 2 of the plan to reopen Massachusetts amid the coronavirus pandemic begins Monday, as well as increased access to vaccine appointments.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week that walk-in vaccine appointments will become available to any Massachusetts resident currently eligible to receive one at the Hynes Convention Center and Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers, the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, and malls in Natick and Springfield.

CVS and Walmart already allow walk-ins at their stores.

The businesses eligible to reopen include amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks that will be permitted to operate at a 50% capacity after submitting safety plans to the Department of Public Health.

Road races and other large, outdoor organized amateur or professional group athletic events will be permitted to take place with staggered starts after submitting safety plans to a local board of health or the Department of Public Health. In addition, youth and adult amateur sports deemed moderate and high risk will be able to hold tournaments.

An increased number of fans will be permitted to enter the TD Garden and Fenway Park as well under the new guidelines.

Bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries and distilleries, will be subject to restaurant rules with seated service only, a 90-minute limit and no dance floors.

Grocery stores and other businesses will no longer be required to offer senior hours as part of the new guidelines.

Aug. 1 remains the tentative date for all industries to reopen at 100% capacity, depending on vaccine distribution and public health guidelines.