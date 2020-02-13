Waltham Police Seek Missing Man

Police in Waltham, Massachusetts, are looking for a man who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Twenty-two-year-old Robert McCollum was last seen in the area of Lake Street around 4:30 p.m.

McCollum left on foot and was believed to be heading toward Lexington Street, police said.

Authorities described McCollum as being white and about 6 feet tall with dark hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing jeans and a brown jacket.

Anyone with information should call Waltham Police at 781-314-3600.