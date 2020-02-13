Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Waltham Police Seek Missing Man

Waltham Police

Police in Waltham, Massachusetts, are looking for a man who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Twenty-two-year-old Robert McCollum was last seen in the area of Lake Street around 4:30 p.m.

McCollum left on foot and was believed to be heading toward Lexington Street, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 9 mins ago

WPI Professor and Students Create 3D Models of Coronavirus

NH Primary 1 hour ago

Bloomberg Beat 2 Well-Known Democrats in the NH Primary. He Wasn’t Even on the Ballot

Authorities described McCollum as being white and about 6 feet tall with dark hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing jeans and a brown jacket.

Anyone with information should call Waltham Police at 781-314-3600.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWalthammissing person
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us