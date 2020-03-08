Local
Warm Weather Starts Off the Week

By Chris Gloninger

By Chris Gloninger

Today will end up being the pick of the weekend. Skies will be sunny, winds will diminish and temperatures will warm back into the mid 50s.

Our warm-up will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Temperature will reach the mid to upper 60s (it’s possible that a few communities may hit 70°). You might ask – when was the last time we were 70°?! Well, it wasn’t that long ago. Remember, in January, the temperature reached the 70s two times in Boston. Yes, after a “normal” winter, 70° would be a significant feat, but not this winter.

The rest of the week looks unseasonably mild, but not as warm as the first couple days of the work week. Temperatures will drop back into the 40s and 50s and that’s where we will stay for the remainder of the 10-day forecast period.

It doesn’t look like we will see any significant storm systems in the next 10 days. Yes, there will be numerous shower chances, but it doesn’t seem like we will see a lot of wet (or snowy) weather.

