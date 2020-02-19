Warrant Issued for Teen Wanted for Lamborghini Heist, Crash

A warrant has been issued for one of two men wanted for the theft of two Lamborghini SUVs that were eventually recovered following a crash Tuesday morning in Malden, Massachusetts.

Police issued a warrant Wednesday for Christian Virgile, 18, formerly of Malden. He's wanted for receiving a stolen motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after causing personal injury and operating a motor vehicle unlicensed.

Two Lamborghinis were involved in a crash in Malden. They were reported stolen out of Wayland.

Virgile is one of two people still on the loose in connection with the theft of two Lamborghini SUVs from Herb Chambers Lamborghini Boston in Wayland.

Police said the alleged thieves apparently smashed the front window of the dealership with a rock around 3 a.m. before finding the keys and driving off with the vehicles, worth some $200,000 apiece.

Eighteen-year-old Elijah McKinney was caught. He was arraigned in court shortly after the crash on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Two other people were detained not far from the dealership in a third car after the break-in, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Virgile is urged to contact Malden police at 781-397-7171.