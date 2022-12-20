WATCH: Video Shows Moment Car Slammed Through Roslindale Building

Footage from an indoor surveillance camera in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood shows the moment a car slammed into the building over the weekend, causing so much damage it forced evacuations and shuttered the businesses based there.

Emergency crews responded to the building on Corinth Street just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning after the sedan crashed through the building. The driver was taken to the hospital. Witnesses said that person was able to escape the vehicle on their own before a piece of brick fell onto the car.

The damage was so extensive crews worked overnight to secure the building to prevent potential collapse. The crash means the two small businesses that call the building home, skincare and makeup studio Beautiful By Sara and the Leise Jones Photography studio, had to close during the busy holiday season.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Officials said the driver was not driving under the influence.

A car crashed into a block of stores at Corinth St. Roslindale.The driver was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ .The building has been evacuated, for concern of a potential collapse. pic.twitter.com/lPBinfLxCJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 18, 2022