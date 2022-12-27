Local

Scituate

Water Main Break to Impact Service for Hours in Parts of Scituate

By Matt Fortin

running water out of bathroom faucet
GETTYIMAGES

Water service has been impacted Tuesday morning in parts of Scituate, Massachusetts, due to a water main break.

The water main break happened on Jericho Road, according to the town, and is due to cause impacts for up to 8 hours Tuesday.

There may be discoloration to the water as the service is restored. People are advised to allow the water to flush before using, and check it before doing laundry.

Repair work has already started.

