‘We feel abandoned': Medway family remains stranded in Gaza as war rages around them

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, a family from Medway, Massachusetts, has been pleading for help getting out of Gaza and returning home.

Despite assurances from federal and state leaders that an evacuation plan is in the works, they are still waiting. Abood Okal and Wafaa Abuzayda were visiting family with their 1-year-old son, Yousef, when Hamas launched a surprise attack in Israel.

With Gaza under siege, Okal spoke with NBC10 Boston about his family's current situation after close to two weeks stuck near the border.

Okal says resources are limited, and everything his family does now needs to be strategic, from the amount of water they drink to risking going out to find food, to using the fuel they need to get to the border crossing with Egypt, the only land path out of Gaza that doesn't go into Israel. He says they are in survival mode as the fighting reaches closer to them.

"The humanitarian crisis is going from worse to worse day by day," Okal said.

For the past week, Okal and his family, including young children, have been waiting near the Egyptian border, growing increasingly frustrated with the miscommunication and inability to evacuate American citizens from Gaza.

"We’ve been told by the state department twice to head to the Rafah crossing as it would be open and we would be able to cross and twice we’ve gone and waited for 10 hours, eight hours, in the sun, in open borders, open air, with war planes flying over to find out the crossing never opened," he said.

Okal said on Thursday an airstrike dropped a bomb within 100 meters of the house where they are sheltering with 40 people.

"Glass shattered the walls of the house cracked. Doors popped out of frame. It was so close by that we thought this was supposed to be a safe zone but that’s not the case."

He said he hoped that President Biden's visit with Israeli's prime minister would bring an evacuation plan for Americans in Gaza.

"We feel abandoned. We feel this is not fair, we feel like the U.S. with all its mighty influence can actually get us home, yet we are not seeing that translate on the ground."

Okal is with his wife and 1-year-old son. Over the past few days he said his son had a fever and an ear infection. He said they had to scramble to a few different pharmacies to find antibiotics. Thankfully, he said the boy is feeling better, but the circumstances paint a picture of the humanitarian crisis underway.