Wegmans Is Closing This MetroWest Store Location

A chain of supermarkets based in Rochester, NY, that has opened six stores in eastern Massachusetts over the past decade is closing one of its locations in the region.

According to a post from Kiat Cormier of the ChewOnThis Facebook group page, Wegmans in Natick is shutting down later this summer, with a press release from the company quoting Brien MacKendrick (human resources director, Wegmans New England division) as saying the following:

Making these decisions is never easy. However, we do it for the long-term benefit of our people, our customers, and our communities....Unfortunately, with this non-traditional location we are unable to attract enough customers for our business model to work....We love our Natick community and customers, and we're eager to pursue new store locations in the area for the future,

The Natick location of the supermarket first opened in the Natick Mall in 2018, and it included some dining options within its space including a now-closed full-service Mexican restaurant called Blue Dalia. (Other locations of Wegmans remain open in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Northborough, and Westwood.)

The website for Wegmans is at https://www.wegmans.com/

