Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Natick

Wegmans Is Closing This MetroWest Store Location

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Wegmans sign on wall
NBC10

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A chain of supermarkets based in Rochester, NY, that has opened six stores in eastern Massachusetts over the past decade is closing one of its locations in the region.

According to a post from Kiat Cormier of the ChewOnThis Facebook group page, Wegmans in Natick is shutting down later this summer, with a press release from the company quoting Brien MacKendrick (human resources director, Wegmans New England division) as saying the following:

Making these decisions is never easy. However, we do it for the long-term benefit of our people, our customers, and our communities....Unfortunately, with this non-traditional location we are unable to attract enough customers for our business model to work....We love our Natick community and customers, and we're eager to pursue new store locations in the area for the future,

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Natick location of the supermarket first opened in the Natick Mall in 2018, and it included some dining options within its space including a now-closed full-service Mexican restaurant called Blue Dalia. (Other locations of Wegmans remain open in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Northborough, and Westwood.)

The website for Wegmans is at https://www.wegmans.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

MANCHESTER 36 seconds ago

3rd Arrest Made in Manchester Graduation Party Shooting That Injured 4

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Woman Dead in Apparent Homicide at Hotel in Marlboro, Suspect in Custody


NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!

[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Natick
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us