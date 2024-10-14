Well-known local chef closing all her restaurants, popular Vermont eatery opening in Mass.

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between October 7 and October 13.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Skinny Pancake Is Opening at Northshore Mall in Peabody

A Vermont-based group of dining spots known in part for their crepes will be opening their first outlet in the Greater Boston area.

Full Story



Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Kismet Opens in Cambridge's Huron Village

A local bread maker based in Cambridge has opened its very own cafe.

Full Story



Barbara Lynch to Close Her Two Remaining Restaurants -- No. 9 Park in Boston's Beacon Hill and B&G Oysters in the South End

One of the best-known chefs/restaurateurs in the local area is shutting down her last remaining restaurants.

Full Story



Việt Citron in Burlington Is Expanding, Opening a New Location in Somerville

A Vietnamese restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston is expanding to a second location.

Full Story

Sapporo Ramen Closing Porter Square, Brookline Locations as It Gets Ready to Open at CanalSide Food Hall

A local group of ramen spots is going through changes, as it has closed one location and will soon close another--though it will open an outlet at a new food hall.

Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]





Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)



