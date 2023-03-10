Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
West Newbury

West Newbury Teacher Accused of Grabbing Middle School Student Has Been Placed on Leave

The interaction occurred at Pentucket Regional Middle School.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Getty Images

A teacher has been put on administrative leave after allegedly grabbing a student in West Newbury, Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is underway at Pentucket Regional Middle School.

According to a letter sent home to families, the teacher allegedly grabbed the student in the hallway, a violation of district policy.

The teacher is now on leave pending an investigation by the school and the West Newbury Police Department.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"We understand that an incident such as this may be upsetting to students and their caretakers, and that there may be many questions in our community." said the school district in a statement

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

West NewburyMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us