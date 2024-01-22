West Roxbury

Boston convenience store owner busted with fentanyl, crack, police say

The investigation into the Grove Street shop came after neighbors complained that drugs were beings sold out of it, according to police

By Asher Klein

A collection of illegal drugs allegedly found in searches at West Roxbury convenience store Familia Grocery and of the owner and his car and home.
Boston Police Department

A Boston convenience store owner was busted with drugs, including fentanyl and crack, at the West Roxbury shop Friday afternoon, police said.

A Boston police drug unit searched Isaac Rosa and his store, Familia Grocery; vehicle; and home Friday afternoon and uncovered 11 bags of powder cocaine, 17 bags of crack cocaine, seven bags of fentanyl, pounds of marijuana and prescription drugs, officials said.

The investigation into the Grove Street shop came after neighbors complained that drugs were beings sold out of it, according to police.

Rosa, 45, was due to be arraigned the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court to face several drug charges on Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

State business records show Rosa has the sole operator of Familia Grocery, which was legally organized in January 2014. The city of Boston issued the business a license on Sept. 14.

