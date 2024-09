Car carrier with pickup, other vehicles on board flips in Westborough

A loaded car carrier rolled over in Westborough, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, blocking several lanes of traffic.

The vehicle fell on its side on Route 9 at the intersection with Lyman Street. Westborough firefighters said to expect significant delays.

Firefighters were seen bracing the vehicles that were on the trailer. At least one had been removed by about noon.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured or if the vehicles on the carrier were damaged.

