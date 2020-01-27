Whaling in Oklahoma in Boston’s South End Is Closed

A South End restaurant with an unusual name--and a place that has one of the region's best-known chefs behind it--appears to be shuttered, and it is not known if/when it might open again.



According to a source, Whaling in Oklahoma was locked up and dark late Sunday afternoon during normal business hours, while another source had told us last week that the Tremont Street dining spot was apparently closing, though no other details had been given at the time. A check within its reservations section all week long showed that it stopped taking reservations after Saturday night and as of Sunday afternoon and again this morning, it was indeed no longer taking any reservations at all. Phone calls placed late on Sunday went directly to voicemail, and its website and Facebook page give no indication as to what might be going on.



Tim Maslow of the now-closed Strip-T's in Watertown and Ribelle in Brookline first opened Whaling in Oklahoma in the summer of 2018, with the place being a modern American brasserie with Japanese influences. A wine bar called Le Canular opened in an adjacent space last fall, residing in the former Sister Sorel space. (Whaling in Oklahoma took over the former Tremont 647 space.)



The address for the Whaling in Oklahoma is 647 Tremont Street, Boston, MA, 02118.



