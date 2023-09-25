Saugus

What was that noise? Saugus fire officials explain loud boom

Fire officials in Saugus, Massachusetts, say a loud noise was the result of a turbine malfunction at Whelabrator Saugus, a WIN Waste Innovations facility

NBC10 Boston

People in Saugus, Massachusetts, who heard a loud noise Monday night can rest assured that there is no danger, fire officials said.

The Saugus Fire Department said the explosion-like sound was the result of a turbine malfunction at Wheelabrator Saugus, a WIN Waste Innovations facility.

Police and firefighters responded, but no one was injured and there is no danger to the public, officials said.

Neighbors of the Wheelabrator plant, a trash-burning facility on Salem Turnpike, have long complained about noise.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"It sounds like a train or a jet engine starting," longtime resident Joan Beaton told NBC10 Boston in 2019.

People in Saugus are sick of the noise coming from a factory.

This article tagged under:

SaugusMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us