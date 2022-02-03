When is the Right Time to Drop Mask Mandates? Mass. Towns and Cities Consider It

The Boards of Health in Beverly has decided to let its mask mandate expire, leaving many to wonder if other communities will follow suit. With cases and hospitalizations both down, some think it is time to ease up on restrictions, while others are still not comfortable taking masks off.

Beverly’s mask mandate expired at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The owner of City Eats on Cabot Street was ecstatic to open Thursday morning with the mandate no longer in place.

“I’m just so happy that it’s lifted because I want people to come in and feel comfortable and be able to relax,” David Bucci, the owner of City Eats said.

Bucci said it was hard to understand why his customers had to wear a mask when they came into the diner, but could take it off the second they sat at a table. Many of his customers said they prefer the masks to be optional.

"When I heard the news that the mandate was lifted, I just thought it is progress. It helps me relax" Anne Pofcher of Beverly said.

Beverly is not alone in its decision. Lowell also let its mask mandate expire. They are still required in city buildings.

"If you’re going to get your coffee or going to the gym to work out, you don’t need your mask. The omicron variant is coming to an end, we’ll wait to see what’s on the horizon," Lowell’s Health Director Lisa Golden said.

Not everyone is breathing a sigh of relief that the mandates are being lifted.

"It doesn’t make sense to me because they were so emphatic about it before and now they’re saying you don’t have to do anything? I’m not ready to throw my mask away yet. I think I will be wearing it for a while," Arlene Dacey of Beverly said.

In Salem, which is right next door to Beverly, the mask mandate is in place until March 8. While it is too early to say if it will be lifted, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said they will look at all of the data before making a decision. She also said it is tough having different rules in different places.

"It would be a lot easier if we were able to move as a region, but right now the system isn’t set up that way. COVID doesn’t stop at every town line," Driscoll said.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has a mask mandate that runs through the end of February.

Dr. David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University, said he understands why some want to ease restrictions, but when it comes to masks, he said the public should use caution.

"Masks are one of the most important measures just because of the way the virus is transmitted. Until we get down to low levels of transmission, I think mask use is one of the last measures to be removed," Hamer said.