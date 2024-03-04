Will protest votes over Israel-Hamas War dent Biden's win in Mass. primary?

Advocates pushing for the U.S. to throw more support behind Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas War are pushing for Massachusetts voters to show their displeasure with the Biden administration at the ballot box on Tuesday.

The movement is urging Democrats to write in "Ceasefire" or "No Preference" on their Super Tuesday ballots, with President Joe Biden running without a major challenger in the Bay State and nationwide.

"We have the opportunity to use the Democratic structure, the power of the voting booth to send a message to Biden and the old guard of the Democratic Party that we demand a ceasefire," Vote Ceasefire organizer Merrie Najimy said.

A similar effort unfolded in Michigan, culminating in the key swing state's primary last week, when more than 100,000 primary ballots were filled out as "uncommitted," an expression of frustration with Biden's handling of the conflict.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"It's up to Biden to follow the will of the voter and not the voters to suppress their will to succumb to him," Najimy said.

Protest against Israel blocked traffic on Summer Street in Boston early Monday. About 100 people protested the country's siege of Gaza.

For local groups backing Israel, calls for a ceasefire are misplaced.

"The Biden administration is rightly concerned with the long-term security of the State of Israel," said Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston CEO Jeremy Burton.

He said the right approach towards any de-escalation must come from negotiations between the two parties involved.

"To just call for an immediate ceasefire, not a negotiated ceasefire, but an immediate ceasefire is calling on Israel to abandon its hostages, lay down its arms and allow Hamas and other actors to continue to launch rockets into Israel," Burton said.

Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in on Sunday, calling for "an immediate ceasefire."

Dozens of family members of hostages stormed the meeting, calling for Israel to reach a deal to release their relatives.

Najimy said she is ready to keep up her criticism beyond Super Tuesday, if necessary.

"It could cost him my vote," said Najimy. "What Biden is asking us to do is pick between genocide and fascism. That's not a viable choice for the American public."

Polling locations in Massachusetts are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.