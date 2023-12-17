New England Patriots

Will Taylor Swift be at Gillette Stadium for the Patriots-Chiefs game?

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

 A lot of fans are hoping to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift cheering on her boyfriend at Gillette Stadium during the Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Tight End Travis Kelce started dating over the summer. She’s been cheering him on at six Chiefs games so far this season, including 2 away games in New Jersey and Wisconsin.

While the singer hasn't publicly announced any plans to come to Gillette today, the odds are looking good for fans. Swift is currently on break from her sold-out Eras Tour, which picks back up in Tokyo in February.

And she has some fond memories of Foxboro from her tour, like the infamous Saturday rain show, where Taylor and thousands of fans danced for hours in a downpour last spring. Belichick called it an impressive performance at the time.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and fans will keep their eyes open to see if she decided to support Kelce in person.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsGillette StadiumTaylor Swift
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us