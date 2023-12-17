Will Taylor Swift be at Gillette Stadium for the Patriots-Chiefs game?

A lot of fans are hoping to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift cheering on her boyfriend at Gillette Stadium during the Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Tight End Travis Kelce started dating over the summer. She’s been cheering him on at six Chiefs games so far this season, including 2 away games in New Jersey and Wisconsin.

While the singer hasn't publicly announced any plans to come to Gillette today, the odds are looking good for fans. Swift is currently on break from her sold-out Eras Tour, which picks back up in Tokyo in February.

And she has some fond memories of Foxboro from her tour, like the infamous Saturday rain show, where Taylor and thousands of fans danced for hours in a downpour last spring. Belichick called it an impressive performance at the time.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and fans will keep their eyes open to see if she decided to support Kelce in person.