Wind gusts up to 35 mph on cold Saturday

A stretch of windy days continues this weekend.
Wind gusts increase from around 15 mph to 25-35 mph by late morning and early afternoon. This will keep much of the day feeling like the upper teens, even as temperatures rise in the afternoon.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Expect a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds, especially inland. Saturday night will remain cold and blustery, with lows in the upper teens to mid-20s.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
From Sunday through the end of next week, cold and mainly dry conditions continue, with high temperatures in the upper 20s to low-30s and lows in the teens to low 20s, particularly colder across the interior and Merrimack Valley.
Skies will be mostly sunny, except Monday when winds ease, and clouds build. A system will slide south of New England with a slight potential of light snow to the Coast, Cape, and Islands, depending on the path.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The rest of the week will feature lots of sunshine, and continued chilly temperatures with gusty wind returning Tuesday.