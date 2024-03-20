Window breaks at Boston high-rise

Aerial footage showed a shattered window a number of floors above a busy part of Boston Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Avery Street in the area of South Station. There was a construction site below where a collection of beams could be seen.

Fire officials said a piece of beam fell, breaking some windows and landing on the ninth floor.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Police have not shared any information. NBC10 Boston reached out to Boston Inspectional Services and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, but has not heard back.

No further information was immediately available.