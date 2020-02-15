Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MBTA police

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Security Guard’s Backpack, Credit Card

By Lara Salahi

By Lara Salahi

A woman from Revere, Massachusetts is under arrest after allegedly stealing a backpack from a security officer and attempting to use her credit card.

MBTA Transit Police responded to a report of a stolen backpack at the South Station Bus Terminal. Police say an on-duty security officer realized her backpack was gone and received a call within minutes from her bank that someone had attempted to use her credit card.

Officers reportedly reviewed surveillance footage and saw a woman -- whom they identified as 29-year-old Victoria Cepada -- using the security officer's stolen card at a nearby ATM.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Worcester 11 mins ago

Person of Interest Identified in Child Abduction Attempts

State House 2 hours ago

Bill Would Require Schools to Offer Free Menstrual Products

According to police, Cepada is also captured on surveillance video taking the backpack from a secured area within the bus terminal.

Cepada, who was still near the ATM, was arrested on charges of larceny.

This article tagged under:

MBTA police
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us