Woman arrested for DUI after crashing into Bedford tolls

A woman was arrested in Bedford, New Hampshire after crashing into a tollbooth on Friday evening.

Bedford Police say they responded at around 5:07 p.m. to a crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike at the southbound tolls.

Authorities say they when they arrived, they found a Ford Ranger with severe damage.

According to police, the truck crossed a concrete divider and subsequently struck a concrete enclosure of a tollbooth.



The driver, later identified as 39-year-old Jane Powell of Nashua, New Hampshire, exited the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Powell was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless conduct.

One EZ Pass lane remains closed after the crash until it can be serviced.