New Hampshire

Woman arrested in connection to vehicle fire in Hudson

Hudson Fire and Hudson Police responded to a report of a vehicle fire on 277 Lowell Road at around 6:40 a.m.

Hudson Police

A woman was arrested after firefighters doused a vehicle fire in Hudson, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Authorities say the vehicle sustained extensive damage and believed the fire to be suspicious.

Police say they arrested 26-year-old Michaela Bell, of Hudson, and charged her with arson and criminal mischief.

Bell was transported to Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
