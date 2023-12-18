Woman arrested in quadruple stabbing at Boston hotel, police say

The woman suspected of stabbing four people at a Boston hotel on Sunday has been identified.

Kourtney Godfrey, a 37-year-old from Roxbury, was arrested at the scene of the stabbing, the DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Bayside hotel in Dorchester, Boston police said Monday. Hotel security had detained her and put her in handcuffs, and police arrested Godfrey about 4:25 p.m.

The four people who were stabbed are expected to survive, but all were taken to a local hospital for medical attention, according to police.

Godfrey faces charges of assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, which she was due to face in Dorchester District Court, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police have yet to say what's believed to have led to the stabbing.

A suspect is in custody, Boston police said.