Woman arrested in quadruple stabbing at Boston hotel, police say

The four people who were stabbed are expected to survive, but all were taken to a local hospital for medical attention, according to police

By Asher Klein and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A Dorchester hotel where Boston police said a woman stabbed four people on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.
The woman suspected of stabbing four people at a Boston hotel on Sunday has been identified.

Kourtney Godfrey, a 37-year-old from Roxbury, was arrested at the scene of the stabbing, the DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Bayside hotel in Dorchester, Boston police said Monday. Hotel security had detained her and put her in handcuffs, and police arrested Godfrey about 4:25 p.m.

The four people who were stabbed are expected to survive, but all were taken to a local hospital for medical attention, according to police.

Godfrey faces charges of assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, which she was due to face in Dorchester District Court, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police have yet to say what's believed to have led to the stabbing.

