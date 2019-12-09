Woman Charged With Causing Fatal Worcester Halloween Crash Faces Trial

The manslaughter trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with yanking on the steering wheel of an SUV filled with Halloween revelers, causing a crash that resulted in the death of another passenger, is getting underway.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that testimony in the jury-waived trial of Gina Corrieri, 22, of Worcester, is scheduled to start Monday in Worcester Superior Court.

Corrieri was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle on Oct. 29, 2016. There were six costumed people in the SUV returning from a Halloween celebration in Salem when Corrieri yanked on the steering wheel on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough, prosecutors said.

The SUV veered off the highway and struck a rock ledge, ejecting Ashley Sheehan, 26, of Spencer, who died after getting struck by passing vehicles, authorities said.