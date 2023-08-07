Woman charged with killing boyfriend in Marlborough apartment stabbing

A woman has been charged with manslaughter for stabbing her boyfriend during a fight at her home in Marlborough, Massachusetts, last week, authorities said Monday.

Eric Murray was killed in the fight at Darlene Carreras' house on Saint Ives Way on Wednesday night, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. After fatally stabbing Murray in the chest, Carreras allegedly called a friend for help instead of calling 911.

Carreras was arrested Saturday in Worcester and arraigned on a charge of mmaslaughter in Marlborough District Court Monday, prosecutors said. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

Police were alerted to the stabbing Wednesday night by a neighbor at the Stone Gate Apartments who called 911 after hearing a woman call for help, prosecutors said. Officers who arrived found a man who'd been stabbed and Carreras with cuts on her hands.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Murray was rushed to UMass Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead, while Carreras was treated at the hospital and later released. Murray's son was also at the apartment, unhurt, prosecutors said.

Investigators believe Murray and Carreras were in a relationship and saw each other regularly. They got into a fight Wednesday night after Murray went to her home, prosecutors said.

Carreras applied pressure to Murray's stab wound after she attacked him but didn't call 911, instead calling a friend and asking them to come to the apartment and help.

Carreras is due back in court Aug. 23. State and local police continued investigating the stabbing.

Authorities initially only said that a man was killed and a second person injured in an altercation at the home about 10:32 p.m. Wednesday.