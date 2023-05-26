Woman Dead After Being Struck by Train in Westfield

A woman is dead after she was struck by a train on Thursday night in Westfield, Massachusetts.
Local police confirmed the pedestrian was killed after being hit by a train after investigating the areas of Elm and Pochassic Street.
According to reports from WWLP, there was significant police presence around the train tracks in the area around 10:45 p.m.
The incident is still under investigation by Westfield Police.
