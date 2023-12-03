Massachusetts

Woman facing OUI charges after hitting, seriously injuring pedestrian

The 35-year-old victim was taken to a local trauma center and then transferred to a Boston hospital, Hanover police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A woman was arrested for drunk driving after a pedestrian crash Friday night in Hanover, Massachusetts.

Hanover police say the 55-year-old driver was charged with OUI liquor 1st offense, OUI liquor serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, failure to stay in marked lanes and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The city's police and fire departments responded around 7:37 p.m. to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at 104 King St. and found a 35-year-old man seriously injured.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center and later transferred to a Boston hospital. There was no update on his condition Saturday.

An investigation into the crash led to the arrest of the driver. Police have not identified the woman or the man she hit.

No other information was immediately available.

