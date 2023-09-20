FREETOWN

Woman found dead in Freetown home; suspect found hiding in shed

The victim and suspect lived in the same home, prosecutors in Bristol County said

By Matt Fortin

A woman was found murdered in her Freetown, Massachusetts, home early Wednesday morning, and prosecutors in Bristol County said that police found the suspect hiding in a shed.

Forty-four-year-old Heidi Chace was found dead by first responders in her home on Chace Road in East Freetown at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said.

Investigators determined the suspect was a 54-year-old man named Matthew Lucas, who lived with Chace, prosecutors said. He was tracked down by state and local police in a shed on Burns Lane, which is off Chace Road, according to the announcement from the DA's office.

Lucas is now facing a murder charge. He is expected to be arraigned in Fall River District Court at some point on Wednesday.

Additional details about the circumstances surrounding the murder were not immediately available.

