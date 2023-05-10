Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MBTA

Woman Hurt by Falling Equipment at Harvard T Station to File Lawsuit Against MBTA

Her lawyer says she suffered from a detached clavicle following the

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

The woman who was hurt when a utility box fell earlier this month at the Harvard MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, plans to file a lawsuit against the transit agency, according to a news release that cites the woman's lawyer.

The incident happened on May 1, when a utility box became dislodged and slid down a column, bringing with it a supporting bracket that hit the woman, according to MBTA officials.

Attorney Thomas Flaws of Boston-based Altman Nussbaum Shunnarah Trial Attorneys said that the woman who was hurt is a 28-year-old PhD student at Harvard, and has injuries that require "ongoing and long-term medical treatment," including a detached clavicle from her shoulder.

The T said that it was a utility box, attached to a column that became dislodged and slid down to the bottom of the column on an inbound platform.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“We are troubled by the ongoing issues at Harvard station and throughout the overall MBTA transit operation," Flaws said in a statement. "With reasonable attention and maintenance, this incident would have been prevented. We intend to find out exactly what is causing dangerous objects to repeatedly detach or fall from the ceiling at the Harvard station. We want to ensure no rider utilizing public transportation is ever injured in this manner again.”

An MBTA spokesperson said earlier this month that the cause of the incident was determined to be corrosion on the support straps that secured the box to the column. General Manager Phillip Eng visited the site and directed that every station be immediately inspected for the presence of the boxes and the condition of the support straps, according to the transit agency.

The agency said the box was part of a 2011 pilot program and contained sensors that could detect biological agents. The program ended in 2013 and the box had no further purpose.

More MBTA News

Taylor Swift 17 hours ago

More Taylor Swift Commuter Rail Tickets Will Go on Sale Friday

MBTA 23 hours ago

Grieving Parents Add Voice To MBTA Safety Reform Push

This article tagged under:

MBTA
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us