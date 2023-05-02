2 Months After Ceiling Tile Crashes Down, Utility Box Falls at Harvard Station

Just about two months after a ceiling panel came crashing down at Harvard Station in Cambridge, nearly hitting an MBTA rider, a woman was hurt on Monday afternoon when equipment at the same station became loose and fell.

A utility box became dislodged and slid down a column, bringing with it a supporting bracket that hit the woman, according to MBTA officials. Crews responded to Harvard Station at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday to check someone for what has been described as minor injuries. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and the area was shut down by Red Line staff for safety.

'Scary' Situation at Harvard Station in Cambridge

New MBTA General Manager Philip Eng went to Harvard Station himself to personally inspect the equipment that fell.

The T said that it was a utility box, attached to a column that became dislodged and slid down to the bottom of the column on an inbound platform.

A piece of electrical equipment fell from the ceiling on the platform at Harvard Station.

It was a supporting bracket for that utility box that actually hit the passenger standing against the column.

Aerial video showed the passenger being taken into an ambulance, with what police described as minor injuries.

Not the First Incident at Harvard Station

This is the second recent incident at the Harvard T Station where something fell onto the platform.

In early March, a ceiling panel came crashing down, narrowly missing a passenger.

The T ended up removing more than a hundred panels as a precaution.

Now with this second incident, riders are understandably concerned for their safety.

Riders React to Harvard Station Scares

“I would say it’s very terrifying," Lucy Flamm said. "I use the MBTA every single day to commute, it’s pretty terrifying knowing when you’re walking on the platform and you’re not sure how secure and safe you are as you’re going about your commute.”

Cianna Navarro is speaking out after she narrowly missed being struck by a large panel that landed directly in front of her on the Harvard Station platform on Wednesday afternoon.

“I think it’s completely unacceptable," Destiny Crowley said. "I’ve had panic attacks walking through the T station since the last piece of large, weighty material fell from the ceiling, like it’s terrifying.”

An investigation into how this happened is still ongoing.