Woman injured in Hingham Bay boat crash dies, DA investigating

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office says it is investigating a boat crash last month in Hingham Bay that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

The crash occurred on Aug. 16 around 12:43 p.m. off the coast of Grape Island in Weymouth, Massachusetts. Two people who were on a 21-foot Pisces sailboat that was involved in a collision with a 38-foot Sea Ray motorboat were critically injured and taken to area hospitals.

A witness who saw the two victims brought back to shore in Weymouth told NBC10 Boston at the time that it appeared a woman was unconscious and a man had a serious gash to his leg. Authorities said the sailboat sank following the crash.

The district attorney's office confirmed Tuesday that one of the two people died Saturday, and the other remains in critical condition.

The person who died was identified by authorities as 70-year-old Patricia Cicalese, of East Walpole.

Prosecutors and state police detectives from the district attorney's office said Tuesday that they have assumed jurisdiction and are working with the Massachusetts Environmental Police to investigate the death.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the district attorney's office at 781-830-4990.