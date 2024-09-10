Somerville

Fire breaks out in Somerville home

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A fire broke out in a home in Somerville, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, according to the Cambridge Fire Department, who also responded to the incident.

The fire occurred on Glendale Avenue, Cambridge fire said.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

More Somerville news

Boston Business Journal Sep 6

In Somerville, triple-deckers are mounting a comeback

Massachusetts Aug 2

Runaway truck drags down utility pole in Somerville, knocking out power

This article tagged under:

Somerville
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us