Fire breaks out in Somerville home

A fire broke out in a home in Somerville, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, according to the Cambridge Fire Department, who also responded to the incident.

The fire occurred on Glendale Avenue, Cambridge fire said.

Update on the mutual aid response to Somerville: the 2nd alarm has been ordered, Box 2-713, Cambridge Engine 5 is now enroute to the fire. https://t.co/bj7pUHzeCf — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) September 10, 2024

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.