Fire breaks out in Somerville home

A fire broke out in a home in Somerville, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, according to the Cambridge Fire Department, who also responded to the incident.
The fire occurred on Glendale Avenue, Cambridge fire said.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.
Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.