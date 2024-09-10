City to release report on Brockton Public Schools 2023 budget shortfall

The city of Brockton, Massachusetts, is releasing the results of an independent investigation into what led to a $23 million budget deficit for its school department in 2023.

The Brockton Public Schools budget shortfall came to light in August 2023 it was just before the new school year began and came as a shock to parents, who were frustrated by the appearance of officials being caught off-guard with the issue. An independent review blamed poor money management and oversight, finding that the district failed to record, track and approve spending.

The issues led to chief financial officer, Aldo Petronio, and the district's deputy financial officer, Chris Correia, being placed on leave. In August of this year, Correia filed a lawsuit against the city of Brockton, claiming that he reported concerns of a potential financial crisis to his supervisors and city officials but they went unanswered. That case is ongoing.

The city commissioned a full investigation by law firm of Nystrom, Beckman & Paris into what went wrong. The report will also include recommendations on how to improve practices in the future.

City officials say investigators took months reviewing thousands of emails, documents and contracts, as well as conducting interviews with public employees and city officials. The full report is expected to be released Tuesday at noon and will be posted on the city's website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.