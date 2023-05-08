Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Chelsea

Woman Killed in Chelsea Stabbing, DA Says

Chelsea police didn't provide more details, saying only there wasn't believed to be a danger to the public

By Asher Klein

First responders in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 8, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A woman was found stabbed to death in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Monday, prosecutors said.

First responders were at the scene on LaFayette Avenue Monday morning.

The woman was identified but the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said the 59-year-old was killed and had been stabbed numerous times.

Chelsea police didn't provide more details, saying only there wasn't believed to be a danger to the public.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The investigation continued Monday.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

Chelseastabbinghomicide
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us