Woman Killed in Chelsea Stabbing, DA Says

A woman was found stabbed to death in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Monday, prosecutors said.

First responders were at the scene on LaFayette Avenue Monday morning.

The woman was identified but the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said the 59-year-old was killed and had been stabbed numerous times.

Chelsea police didn't provide more details, saying only there wasn't believed to be a danger to the public.

The investigation continued Monday.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.