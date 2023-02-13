Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Chicopee

Woman Killed in Mass. Pike Crash on Sunday Night

The cause of the single-vehicle accident remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Chicopee Sunday night.

State police said they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 east in Chicopee shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Their preliminary investigation showed that a Nissan Rogue was traveling east on I-90 when the driver lost control and the SUV rolled over and crashed off the left side of the road into the median.

The driver, Coreena Torres, 42, of Palmer, died at the scene, state police said. A 35-year-old male passenger from Palmer was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries. His name has not been released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

More Massachusetts stories

JAMAICA PLAIN 9 hours ago

Teenage Suspect's Boyfriend Sent Explicit Photos to Victims Before Deadly Jamaica Plain Stabbing: Prosecutors

massdot 3 hours ago

MassDOT Testing Wrong-Way Driver Detectors This Week, Creating Traffic Impacts

This article tagged under:

Chicopee
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us