Woman missing from Nashua, NH, police say

Police in New Hampshire are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman whose family is concerned about her wellbeing.

Micah Kindred, 31, was last seen Monday in New Candia, according to the Nashua Police Department. They said she was believed to be heading to Pennsylvania in a grey 2012 Honda Civic with registration 5053652.

Anyone with information about Kindred, who is about 5-foot-6 and 150 lbs. with brown hair and eyes, was asked to call police at 603-594-3500 or, if they wish to stay anonymous, 603-589-1665.