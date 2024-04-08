Massachusetts

Woman seriously injured after hit-and-run crash in Beverly, driver arrested

The woman was taken to Beverly Hospital before she was flown to Boston with serious injuries. Her name wasn't immediately released

By Staff Reports

A woman was taken to the hospital and a driver was arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Beverly, Massachusetts, over the weekend, police said.

The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday on Rantoul Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been struck, Beverly police said.

Witnesses at the scene gave officers a description of the vehicle, which was shared with surrounding agencies, according to police.

The woman was taken to Beverly Hospital before she was flown to Boston with serious injuries. Her name wasn't immediately released.

While on scene, Essex police notified Beverly police that a vehicle matching the description was stopped in their town and the driver told officers he "may have struck someone with his car," authorities said.

The driver was arrested, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

