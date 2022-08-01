Woman Stabbed to Death at Her Lowell Home

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her Lowell, Massachusetts, home Sunday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's office.

The DA's office said officers were called to a home on Loring Street around 11:20 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, Linda Gilbert, unresponsive. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

The investigation is underway and few details were immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Massachusetts State Police at 781-897-6600 or Lowel police at 978-937-3200.

