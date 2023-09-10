Woman struck by lightning in Boston remains critical; missing dog reunited with family

A woman was struck by lightning near Savin Hill Beach in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday remains in critical condition, authorities confirmed Sunday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to a report of a woman struck by lightning shortly after 3:30 p.m. The 31-year-old Dorchester woman was rushed to Boston Medical Center, and state police said she remains in critical condition.

The impact of the lightning strike caused the bark and fibers of wood on a nearby tree to explode.

State police said their investigation showed that the woman was walking her dog along the boardwalk at the beach when she stopped to speak with another walker, a 49-year-old woman. While they were speaking, a lightning bolt struck the area where they were standing, throwing both women into the air. The 31-year-old woman was thrown onto the beach and was unresponsive.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The 49-year-old was thrown in a different direction by the force of the blast but is not believed to have been struck by the actual lightning. That woman was not hospitalized, and told first responders she would make her own arrangements for medical evaluation.

Several people who live in the area said they heard the lightning strike and rushed outside. They brought the woman out of the rain and started doing CPR until Boston EMS arrived.

"Someone was already doing CPR, so I came in and helped take over for that, started doing compressions until the fire department came," said Tracy Crowmin, a nurse who lives in the area.

State police said the woman's dog, an Australian shepherd named Bruce, got scared and ran off and was missing. The dog has since been found and reunited with the family, authorities confirmed on Sunday.