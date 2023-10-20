Massachusetts

Woman wanted for stealing money from an egg stand in Rowley, police say

The woman went inside the egg stand and allegedly broke into a cashbox by damaging the lock and then took an undetermined amount of cash, police said

By Anthony Vega

Police in Rowley, Massachusetts, share this photo of a woman accused of stealing money from an egg stand on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
Rowley Police Department

Police in Rowley, Massachusetts, are searching for a woman they said stole money from an egg stand earlier this week.

Police said the woman pulled up in front of a home in a blue car just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, adding that she got out of the car and entered the egg stand before going back into the vehicle to "get something."

The woman then proceeded to break into a cashbox inside the egg stand by damaging the lock and took an undetermined amount of cash, said police.

Police said the woman has short blonde hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the incident or the woman's identity should call the Rowley Police Department at 978-948-7644.

