Woman wanted for stealing money from an egg stand in Rowley, police say

Police in Rowley, Massachusetts, are searching for a woman they said stole money from an egg stand earlier this week.

Police said the woman pulled up in front of a home in a blue car just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, adding that she got out of the car and entered the egg stand before going back into the vehicle to "get something."

The woman then proceeded to break into a cashbox inside the egg stand by damaging the lock and took an undetermined amount of cash, said police.

Police said the woman has short blonde hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information about the incident or the woman's identity should call the Rowley Police Department at 978-948-7644.