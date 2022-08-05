Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Woman's ‘Suspicious' Death Under Investigation in Nashua, NH

Attorney General John Formella announced Friday night that a suspicious death investigation is underway at a Nashua home

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police Lights

Authorities are investigating a woman's suspicious death in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Attorney General John Formella announced Friday night that a suspicious death investigation is underway at a Nashua home. He released no other details, including the street where the death occurred.

Formella said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is the second suspicious death investigation underway Friday in Nashua. The attorney general earlier had announced a man's death was under investigation at a Nashua business, later saying a 19-year-old had been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another man, 53. There was no indication from officials the two are in any way connected.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Nashua news

Nashua 11 hours ago

Man Shot to Death in Nashua, NH; 19-Year-Old Arrested

New Hampshire Jun 16

Firefighters Rescue 4 From Building in Nashua, NH

Nashua Jun 12

1 Seriously Hurt in Shooting at Restaurant in Nashua; Man Arrested

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNashuasuspicious deathsuspicious death investigation
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us