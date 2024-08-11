Massachusetts

Women dead after drowning in Taunton pond

Taunton Police and Fire responded to a report of a possible drowning in Bunk Pond at around 4:30 p.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police lights
Shutterstock

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman after drowning in a pond near the Raynham/Taunton town line on Saturday afternoon.

The body of 23-year-old Elfreda Nenen Yovonie, of Taunton, was recovered before 7 p.m. by the North Bristol County and SEMLEC Dive Teams.

The drowning is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

