Worcester boy creating hundreds of Easter baskets to donate to others

A 12-year-old boy from Worcester is giving back to those in need, helping kids in shelters with one Easter basket at a time.

Josh Sowden’s wish is to give every kid a very Happy Easter and he’s doing just that.

All by making and donating baskets full of goodies to kids living in shelters.

“I feel very happy knowing that each one of these, helps out somebody,” Josh Sowden, said.

Josh’s Easter Baskets for the Homeless is an idea that started in 2020 after Josh and his family visited his aunt and cousin at a homeless shelter, his stepmom Crystal Sowden explained.

“Josh whispered -- do the other kids get Easter baskets? And I was like bud I really don’t know? And he kind of wouldn’t drop it. So we went over and asked the director and she said no, not unless it’s donated,” Sowden said.

What started four years ago as just a few dozen baskets, has now turned into donating more than 200 of them for those kids in need.

All, thanks to donations from all over the country.

“So we have gotten donations from Canada, Nevada, Indiana and Tennessee so far.” Sowden said

Opening the packages and reading the notes from so many people is Josh’s favorite part.

“Keep changing the world, from Catherine. Thank you, Catherine.” Josh said.

But shortly after last year’s Easter the Sowden family received an eviction notice and themselves experienced homelessness.

“We saw firsthand how little these kids have, compared to you know, what our child had. It was definitely eye-opening.” Crystal said.

Despite the struggles they’ve faced, they will be giving hundreds of baskets this year, thanks to those donations.

Josh hopes to one day help kids all around the world.

“I don’t want to get anything, I hope other kids can get stuff. Like happiness, appreciation, new memories. This isn’t about me, it’s about the kids.” Josh said.