Worcester Building Catches Fire for Second Time

A vacant building caught fire in Worcester for the second time in months, according to officials.
The building on Oxford Street was already boarded up from a previous fire this fall, according to Deputy Chief Martin Dyer, when it caught fire overnight.
Firefighters put out heavy flames from the front of the building when they arrived on scene. Crews remained on scene for overhaul. The investigation is ongoing. No injuries reported.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.