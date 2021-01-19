Local

Worcester Building Catches Fire for Second Time

The building on Oxford Street in Worcester was already boarded up from a previous fire this fall

By Mary Markos

A vacant building caught fire in Worcester for the second time in months, according to officials.

The building on Oxford Street was already boarded up from a previous fire this fall, according to Deputy Chief Martin Dyer, when it caught fire overnight.

Firefighters put out heavy flames from the front of the building when they arrived on scene. Crews remained on scene for overhaul. The investigation is ongoing. No injuries reported. 

