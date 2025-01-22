Worcester

Worcester firefighters battle blaze in extreme cold

No injuries were reported

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

Around a dozen people are displaced in the bitter cold Wednesday morning after a fire broke out at a home in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Fire officials said they were first called out to Hitchcock Road around 8 a.m. and discovered a house on fire on nearby Freeland Street. While there were reports that people were trapped, everyone made it out safely.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Firefighters battled the flames in the bitter cold, working hard in icy conditions to keep the fire from spreading to a neighboring home.

"Conditions today they’re not ideal because of the cold but we did catch a break with no wind," Assistant Fire Chief Adam Roche said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Around 13 people are displaced, Roche said, noting that that number could change - firefighters were still checking on conditions at the home next door to see if its residents could return.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Temperatures Wednesday morning were in the single digits.

More Worcester news

Massachusetts 21 hours ago

Worcester man faces upgraded murder charge in death of man found in Hubbardston

Worcester Jan 16

Worcester city councilor taking ‘hiatus' after alleged transphobic comments

Massachusetts Jan 16

Assumption University students charged in social media-inspired plot

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us