Worcester Police Arrests Two for Serial Commercial Robberies

Worcester Police arrested two suspects involved in a series of commercial robberies on Thursday.

Police said the first robbery took place on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at the Fiddler’s Green Pub located at 19 Temple St., followed by another on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at approximately 2:42 a.m. at a grocery store located at 49 Vernon St.

In both the cases officers secured surveillance footage during investigation that showed the same two male suspects breaking in and stealing several bottles of alcohol.

According to police the two suspects were caught while attempting another break in at North East Electrical located at 632 Cambridge at 3:05 a.m., when police responded to another commercial alarm and spotted two men fitting the suspect descriptions walking on Millbury Street carrying supplies from the electrical store.

Both suspects Alexander Deayala, 44, of 8 Elm Street, Leominster and Lawrence Gaul, 41, of 12 Bryon Street, Worcester were charged with multiple counts of willful and malicious destruction of property, larceny and more.