Worcester Public Schools to end year early due to extreme heat

Students at Worcester Public Schools will end the year a bit early due to extreme heat in the forecast.

The district posted on Monday that school will be canceled on Thursday, June 20 because of temperatures, which are predicted to be over 90 degrees. With students already off for the Juneteeth holiday, the district opted to make Tuesday the last day of school.

We are anticipating hot weather with high temperatures forecast above 90 degrees Tuesday through Friday. As a result, school will be canceled on Thursday, June 20. In addition, Burncoat will be canceled on Friday, June 21.



Last day of school will be tomorrow, June 18! pic.twitter.com/UG2r9oXIwH — Worcester Public Schools (@worcesterpublic) June 17, 2024

We are expecting extreme heat in the area later this week. While temperatures are only expected to reach the 80s in Worcester on Monday, starting on Tuesday temperatures are expected to top 90 degrees. These temperatures will stick around for several days, and a heat wave likely in some areas.

The scorching heat will be accompanied by strong humidity, a potentially dangerous pairing. Many in Massachusetts, including parts of Worcester County, are under heat advisories starting on Tuesday through Friday.