Worcester

Worcester Public Schools to end year early due to extreme heat

We are expecting extreme heat in the area later this week and many in Massachusetts are under heat advisories starting Tuesday

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

Students at Worcester Public Schools will end the year a bit early due to extreme heat in the forecast.

The district posted on Monday that school will be canceled on Thursday, June 20 because of temperatures, which are predicted to be over 90 degrees. With students already off for the Juneteeth holiday, the district opted to make Tuesday the last day of school.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

We are expecting extreme heat in the area later this week. While temperatures are only expected to reach the 80s in Worcester on Monday, starting on Tuesday temperatures are expected to top 90 degrees. These temperatures will stick around for several days, and a heat wave likely in some areas.

The scorching heat will be accompanied by strong humidity, a potentially dangerous pairing. Many in Massachusetts, including parts of Worcester County, are under heat advisories starting on Tuesday through Friday.

More Worcester news

Worcester Jun 15

Table Talk Pies acquired by Rise Baking Company

Boston Jun 14

FIRST ALERT: Severe storm crosses Boston, Worcester areas — track live radar

Animals and Wildlife Jun 14

Black bear removed from downtown Worcester, ‘literally in our backyard'

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us