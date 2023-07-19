Worker killed in Swampscott industrial accident is IDed

The worker who died in an apparent industrial accident involving a rock crusher Monday afternoon at a quarry in Swampscott, Massachusetts, has been identified.

Christopher Perry, of Lynn, was named as the worker killed in the incident at Aggregate Industries, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday, sharing more details about what took place.

Perry was one of two people cleaning the rock crusher with the help of a nearby crane when a machine had an apparent malfunction, prosecutors said. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene while the other worker wasn't hurt.

More specifics about what happened in the incident, reported about 1 p.m., weren't released on Wednesday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Aerial footage showed an ambulance and numerous other emergency vehicles at the quarry on Danvers Road.

Investigators say a worker at a Swampscott quarry has died after an apparent industrial accident involving a rock crusher.

Aggregate Industries specializes in excavation operations, and a representative has said the death left the company deeply saddened.

"The safety of our employees and contractors in the communities in which we live and work are our top priority," the representative said Monday.

The incident remained under investigation on Wednesday by state and local police as well as the Mine Safety and Health Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The federal mine watchdog's initial incident report listed the mine controller as Holcim Limited and said the material being mined was "Crushed Broken Taprock."

“The Mine Safety and Health Administration is conducting an ongoing investigation," a statement said. "MSHA’s immediate priority in these situations is to ensure miners are safe while the mine operator addresses any hazards that may exist. Once the agency determines all miners are safe, their role is to review and approve the operator’s plans to further mitigate the hazards associated with the incident."