Working full-time and living in a tent: Housing crisis worsens on Cape Cod

Thousands across Massachusetts struggle to afford rent even though they work 40 hours or more per week.

One woman on Cape Cod, who works a full-time job and is homeless living in the woods, was spotlighted this week by a state lawmaker on social media as she tries to find a home before winter.

"I'm a lifelong resident of the Cape, and it's very, very difficult, the changes that we've had with not only the pandemic, but the advent of Airbnbs, which has dramatically cut into the winter rental availability and to more affordable year-round housing," Lisa Davis said.

Local government numbers show the homelessness problem on Cape Cod and the islands is only getting worse. On a February night in 2022, 397 homeless people were counted, an increase of nearly 16% from the year before and the highest number in the last eight years.

Organizations on the Cape, like Homeless Not Hopeless, are working to make sure residents like Davis are not left out in the cold, providing 50 beds for men and women.

"Our plan is, over the next 10 years, we're going to have to double in size," said Deacon Dick Murphy of Homeless Not Hopeless.

Davis says she is receiving help from state lawmakers, like Democratic Sen. Susan Moran and Republican Rep. George Xiarhos, she told NBC10 Boston. Loved ones are now giving her a temporary place to stay.